CW announces new fall lineup, including a crossover animated episode of ‘Supernatural’ featuring ‘Scooby Doo’

BURBANK, Cali. - Talk about retro fever!

The CW Network announced it's new fall schedule, and some classic characters are coming back to the small screen!

The biggest bombshell is that 'Supernatural' will have an animated episode next season with a special crossover guest star, 'Scooby Doo.' Some are calling it 'Scoober-natural!'

No joke!

Apparently, the Winchester brothers are going to meet up with the mystery-solving Great Dane next season, maybe even in the Mystery Machine.

There's also a retro show returning to TV: get ready for a revamped version of the 80's guilty pleasure 'Dynasty! We can hardly wait for all the cat fights!

Get a load of some of the new offerings like 'Black Lightning.' There's a new hero who really packs a punch!

There's the new military drama 'Valor.' "Duty is not the opposite of weakness," the trailer points out. "No, it's the cure for weakness."

Plus, actress Lucy Hale is coming to the CW! She stars in the quirky, super cute new show, 'Life Sentence.'

Of course, your CW favorites will be back including the smash, 'Riverdale,' which moves to Wednesday night while 'Arrow' is firing over to Thursday evenings.

Looks like the CW has your whole week lined up with drama and fun for everyone!