HCSO: Robbery leads to Dekaney High School lockdown, four suspects in custody

DEKANEY, Texas— Andy Dekaney High School is on lockdown after a nearby robbery.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to an aggravated robbery at a GameStop located at 10407 N. Freeway.

The items stolen from the store contained a tracking device, which led police to the high school.

Four suspects have since been arrested.

It has not been confirmed if the if the suspects were students.