HPD: Driver arrested after stopping for gas during police chase

HOUSTON — A driver was arrested Thursday morning after leading Houston police on a chase through the Jersey Village area, authorities said.

Officers with the Jersey Village Police Department tried to stop the suspected drunken driver on U.S. 290 northbound just after midnight, but the suspect sped off in his Hyundai vehicle. He was followed across the north side of Harris County until his car ran out of gas at Northpark Drive.

Investigators said the driver pulled into an Exxon gas station, where police performed a felony stop and took the man into custody.

The Houston Police Department assisted in the arrest and chase.