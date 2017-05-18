× Insulin pills distributed at elementary school, students sent to hospital

SPLENDORA, Texas– Parents are searching for answers after insulin pills were circulated among a group of elementary students.

According to Splendora ISD, a student brought the medication from home and distributed it to several classmates.

The parents of the students were contacted immediately.

The students were taken to the ER where they are being monitored by medical professionals.

Deitra Inkster, Administrative Assistant of Splendora ISD released a statement which read in part:

“We commend the elementary staff for responding so quickly to identify the students affected and for contacting their parents. The safety of our students is our top priority and we ask for your help in speaking with your child about the dangers of taking any unknown substance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this situation.”

This is a developing story.