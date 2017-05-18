× James Harden unanimously named to All-NBA First Team

HOUSTON – While James Harden’s season has been over for about a week, the award season is just starting for “The Beard.”

The NBA announced that the Houston Rockets guard has been named All-NBA First Team.

Harden was the only player selected to the First Team on all 100 ballots.

This is the fourth time Harden has made All-NBA in his five seasons with the Rockets (Third Team in 2012-13; First Team in 2013-14 and 2014-15).

Harden joins Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon and Yao Ming as the only players in team history with at least four All-NBA selections.

In his MVP-caliber season, Harden set career-highs in scoring 29.1 points per game, which is the 2nd highest in the NBA right now. Hardens rebounds stand at 8.1 per game and 11.2 assists per game, which currently stands as number one in the NBA.

Harden totaled 2,356 points, 907 assists and 659 rebounds in 2016-17 alone. He is also the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds in a single season.

Harden led the Rockets to a first round series win against the Thunder before Houston exited the playoffs in the second round against San Antonio.