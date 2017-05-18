× Jay Z and Beyoncé are worth more than $1 billion

Jay Z and Beyoncé have crossed the billion-dollar mark.

Forbes said Wednesday that the superstar couple’s net worth has climbed to $1.16 billion dollars.

Jay Z accounts for most of it: $810 million, according to the magazine’s latest “Richest In Hip-Hop” ranking. Beyoncé’s wealth is put at $350 million in Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made women” list.

Neither of them comes top of their respective rankings: Jay Z was beaten to the top spot by Sean “Diddy” Combs, while Beyoncé is 46th on a list topped by Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch (who’s worth $5.1 billion).

On top of their wildly successful music careers, Jay Z and Beyoncé are known for having their hands in a variety of business ventures.

Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has built a reputation as a business mogul. He invested in Uber, and his entertainment firm, Roc Nation, launched a business arm called “Arrive” in March to invest in young startups.

The rapper also entered the streaming music industry with Tidal, a rival to Spotify and Apple Music. In January, Sprint bought a 33% stake in Tidal for around $200 million.

Beyoncé, who also owns a stake in Tidal, has launched a clothing brand, Ivy Park, and runs her own management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

— Sara Ashley O’Brien and Seth Fiegerman contributed to this report