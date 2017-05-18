× Man wearing underwear killed by homeowner during home invasion

HARRIS COUNTY – A family in northwest Harris County is working with police, trying to understand why a man wearing next to nothing, broke into their home and attacked them.

Three generations of the family were in the home around 2:00 a.m., Thursday, when the suspect broke into the home. Investigators said the man was unarmed but when family members confronted him, he attacked. The homeowner was forced to shoot the subject, who died at the scene.

Police cannot identify the now deceased intruder, but the family told detectives the man appeared disoriented, wearing only his underwear.

As far as detectives can tell the break-in appears completely random.

Not far from the house police found a wrecked car abandoned in a ditch.

They believe the car belongs to the unknown intruder.

It sure sounds like there’s more to this story.