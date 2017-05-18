× NewsFix in Space: Falcon 9 Rocket, UFO, Cassini goes to the dark side

OUTER SPACE – Today’s adventure takes us to another beautiful launch of the Space X Falcon 9 Rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.

This rocket is carried a nearly 14,000-pound communications satellite, which it delivered into orbit some 22,000 miles above earth.

Due to the cargo’s weight, the rocket didn’t have enough fuel for re-entry.

You know what that means?

Yep, that rocket just won a one-way trip into outer space. Forever.

Meanwhile, back on earth something bizarre has happened to the popular UFO sightings website.

The site’s founder, Scott C. Waring, has suddenly decided to sign off permanently after nearly seven years on the web.

He writes, “This is serious stuff that has depths that even I can’t fathom.”

….sounds suspicious.

Could he have been abducted by aliens?

Finally, it’s a spectacular sight from the Cassini spacecraft showing our solar system’s second largest planet’s shadow reflected on its rings.

Guess the Cassini has gone to the dark side.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space.