Tom Brady had a concussion last year, wife Gisele Bundchen says

(CNN) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady “had a concussion last year,” his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, said while alluding that he may have suffered others.

“He had a concussion last year,” Bundchen said in an interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “He has concussions pretty much every — I mean, we don’t talk about it. He does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you.”

A Patriots spokesman did not expect the team to comment, he said in an email response to CNN. The team did not list Brady on the injury report in the 2016 season for a concussion or head injury.

Brady played in 12 regular-season games and three postseason games last season, winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons with the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. He missed New England’s first four games of the regular season when he served his suspension for Deflategate.