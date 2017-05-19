× 44th Annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival brings in large crowds, world’s largest shortcake

HOUSTON — The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is back in town for its 44th year!

Families hit the road Friday morning and headed to the the fair grounds on Red Bluff Road, where more than 60,000 folks will be enjoying the festival from May 19 to 24.

The festivities include a BBQ cook-off, carnival rides, live music, mud volleyball, a beauty pageant and taking a bite out of the world’s largest strawberry shortcake!

