× 91-year-old grandmother dies after Heights hit-and-run

HOUSTON — A 91-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck late Thursday by a hit-and-run driver in the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the woman was walking home, possibly from a bus on Heights Boulevard at 15th Street, when she was hit by an SUV headed eastbound on the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where police said she later passed away.

Police said they’re still searching for the person responsible for killing the victim, who has been identified as a mother and grandmother.

Anyone with information can call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.