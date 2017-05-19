A cat lost in Oklahoma turns up 200 miles away, then gets reunited with owner back in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif.-- A California cat named Penny has taken a road trip across the U.S.A

Penny originally went missing in March after jumping out of her family's RV in Oklahoma during a cross-country trip.

"It's just been a roller coaster," Penny's owner Cherrell Bishop shared. "I mean, ups and downs."

Bishop wondered her way to Oklahoma about 200 miles from where she first disappeared!

That's when Penny's new caretaker Elizabeth Givens, contacted her owner and set up a Go-Fund-Me page to raise money for Penny's long trip home.

Thanks to many donations, both 'Penny' and Elizabeth were able to fly out to California for Penny's big homecoming.

"I don't think I could quit smiling," Givens said. " "Watching the kids' faces, her face. It's just exciting to see it end this way."

"Thank you. Just appreciate everything ya'll have done for me," a tearful Bishop said. "I'm like, my heart is not broken, anymore."