Constables: Man assaults relative, then tries to overdose on pills in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after investigators said the suspect assaulted a family member and then ingested several pills in an attempt to harm himself, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.
Investigators responded to reports of a disturbance Thursday at a home in the 24500 block of Stratton Creek Drive.
Demetrius Quesada was inside with a rifle, and officers were forced to quickly remove the family member before talking to the suspect, the constable’s office said.
After nearly an hour-long negotiation, officers said Quesada put his weapon down and came to the front door.
Quesada was to the Harris County Jail and charged with assault of a family member.
A judge ordered he would receive no bond.