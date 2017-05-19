× Constables: Man assaults relative, then tries to overdose on pills in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested after investigators said the suspect assaulted a family member and then ingested several pills in an attempt to harm himself, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Investigators responded to reports of a disturbance Thursday at a home in the 24500 block of Stratton Creek Drive.

Demetrius Quesada was inside with a rifle, and officers were forced to quickly remove the family member before talking to the suspect, the constable’s office said.

After nearly an hour-long negotiation, officers said Quesada put his weapon down and came to the front door.

Quesada was to the Harris County Jail and charged with assault of a family member.

A judge ordered he would receive no bond.