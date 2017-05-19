HOUSTON -- Ridley Scott transports fans of the Alien series back into space horror with Prometheus sequel Alien Covenant. Michael Fassbender returns in this sequel to a prequel, but can this new franchise addition offer something we haven’t seen before? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases which also include teen romance Everything, Everything as well as Bryan Cranston’s latest Wakefield. Also, new at the box office, Liev Schreiber stars in Chuck, playing the boxer behind the inspiration for Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. Always get your Friday Flix Fix before heading out to the cinema, only on CW39.
Flix Fix: Alien Covenant, Wakefield, Chuck and Everything, Everything
-
‘Alien: Covenant’ doesn’t deliver much bite
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews T2 Trainspotting, Raw, Wilson and Life
-
Flix Fix: John Wick Chapter 2 and Fifty Shades Darker
-
Flix Fix: How to be a Latin Lover and The Circle
-
Flix Fix: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, The Dinner and Norman
-
-
Flix Fix: The Fate of the Furious, Gifted and more reviews
-
Flix Fix: Oscar weekend has arrived— keep an eye on these actors!
-
Three films fighting for top of box office
-
Flix Fix: King Kong returns and what to expect this year at South by Southwest
-
Flix Fix: ’90s makes big-screen comeback, best film debuts at SXSW and more!
-
-
Flix Fix: Actor Josh Wiggins talks ‘Mean Dreams,’ ‘Walking Out’
-
Flix Fix: The Lost City of Z, The Promise and Free Fire
-
Flix Fix: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, Lisa Kudrows serves it up in Table 19