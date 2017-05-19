Flix Fix: Alien Covenant, Wakefield, Chuck and Everything, Everything

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Ridley Scott transports fans of the Alien series back into space horror with Prometheus sequel Alien Covenant. Michael Fassbender returns in this sequel to a prequel, but can this new franchise addition offer something we haven’t seen before? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews this week’s new releases which also include teen romance Everything, Everything as well as Bryan Cranston’s latest Wakefield. Also, new at the box office, Liev Schreiber stars in Chuck, playing the boxer behind the inspiration for Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. Always get your Friday Flix Fix before heading out to the cinema, only on CW39.