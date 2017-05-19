× Hit-and-run suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in NE Houston

HOUSTON — The police department arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver Thursday, just weeks after investigators said the suspect ran over and killed a bicyclist in northeast Houston.

Tawana Atkins was behind the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe driving along Tidwell Road on April 2017 when she hit Reginald Lauderdale, who was riding a bicycle. Police said Atkins drove off, but left behind a piece of her vehicle.

Police came out around 3 a.m. after the victim’s body was found lying in a ditch, investigators said.

On April 28, an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers identified Atkins as a possible suspect. The woman later admitted to police she had been in an accident, but she had simply hit a pole. Investigators searched the suspect’s phone and allegedly found text messages, including one from the early morning hours, that showed Atkins admitting to the crime.

[The Harris County District Attorney’s Office, HPD and Bike Houston announced the arrest during a Crime Stoppers of Houston Friday morning.]