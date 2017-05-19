Houston PD: hot cars are deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's that time of the year when the Texas sun turns deadly.

Houston Police are warning people not to leave children and pets in hot cars.

Check out these State Farm tips to protect you and your family.

Never leave a child unattended in a car, no matter how briefly. The interior temperature can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes of shutting the vehicle off.

Don't be fooled by mild temperatures. Even when it's 60 degrees Fahrenheit outside, a car's interior can reach 110 degrees.

Always check your back seats before locking your car. Put your cell phone or wallet in the back seat to help you remember to check.

Keep vehicles locked so children can't accidentally crawl in. Keyless entry and ignition systems make this a greater risk, so it's important to keep key fobs in a safe place.

If carrying child passengers, use drive-through services when available, such as at the bank, fast-food restaurants or the dry cleaner.

Call 911 if you see a child alone in an unattended vehicle. In hot weather, it may be legal in your state to break the glass to rescue a child. And don't forget—pets can be just as vulnerable to the heat. Be sure to take similar precautions when traveling with pets.