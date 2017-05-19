“I wanted to kill them all” police say the Times Square driver told them after allegedly striking 23 pedestrians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - New terrifying footage of the deadly Times Square driver shows his vehicle allegedly plowing over nearly two dozen pedestrians on a packed sidewalk.

"Dispatch, we got a car running people over, 4-2 and 7," a New York police officer said.

"License plates are falling off as he's striking these pedestrians," Manhattan South Detectives Chief Bill Aubrey described the chaotic crash. "People are being dragged, they're on top of the car."

Police said after the drugged up driver Richard Rojas mowed down the innocent victims for nearly three blocks, he said, '"I wanted to kill them all."'

"The guy jumped out and started running down the street, running down Broadway," one witness said.

"The car landed sideways," another witness said. "I saw a gentleman underneath the car, and another gentleman was pulling him out."

Authorities said Rojas, 26, claimed that he was on a suicide mission and wanted police to shoot him.

An 18-year-old tourist was killed in the horrific crash and 22 other victims were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

"Seven were admitted," Aubrey announced. "There's still three that are in critical condition and there's one that's very critical."

Rojas appeared in court on Friday and was charged with murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Friends said Rojas is a former navy veteran.

"He did not come back normal," one friend said.

And Rojas has two prior DWI arrests and even reportedly attacked someone with a knife, so he's had brushes with the law before.

But no one imagined the Bronx man would take such a dark turn.