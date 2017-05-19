John Legend, BeerFest, GreekFest: 10 exciting Houston events this Weekend!

HOUSTON — Friday can never come soon enough! And then you get there, and it’s like what can I do? Here’s a list of 10 must-go-to events happening right here in H-town— some of which are FREE! Have a fantastic and relaxing time…and HAPPY FRIDAY!

44th Annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival | Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is back in town for its 44th year! Come enjoy a BBQ cook-off, carnival rides, live music, mud volleyball, a beauty pageant and a chance to take a bite out of the world’s largest strawberry shortcake. Tickets: General Admission at $15; Kids 0 – 4 years are FREE; Kids 5 – 12 at $5; Adults 65+ at $5; 3-Day Pass $30; Sunday 5-Member Family Pack $30. [More Info]

Houston Greek Food Fest | Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church opens its door to friends and family for a weekend of food, dancing, live music— and wine! Tickets: Adults at $5; Children under 10 are FREE. All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Houston. [More Info]

The Elixir of Love at Miller Outdoor Theatre | Friday & Saturday at 8 pm

The Houston Grand Opera performs the hilarious opera The Elixir of Love in Italiano with projected English translation. Relax under the stars and enjoy! FREE. [More Info]

2017 MONTROSE ART PARTY (MARTY): THE MARTINI | Friday 6pm – 9pm

It is time for one of Art League Houston’s most important events, the Montrose Art Party, or MARTY, which supports the Healing Art program. This year’s MARTY, “The Martini,” Tickets: FREE. [More Info]

6th Annual HoustonPress BrewFest presented by Whole Food Markets | Saturday 3pm – 7pm

Let loose or chill out at this indoor-outdoor festival featuring craft beer sampling, local food trucks and live music! 3 Nations Brewing, 8th Wonder Brewery, Alamo Beer are among the dozens of beers highlight this year. Tickets: $25 – $60. [More Info]

Bayou Jamboree & Crawfish Boil at Market Square Park | Saturday 3pm – 7pm

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Crawfish will be coming to an end soon, don’t miss your chance to get in on some Creole-Cajun fun. They’ll be live music, beer, and of course — big, red crawdads! Tickets: FREE [More Info]

Houston Roller Derby: The Valkyries v. Bayou City Bosses, The Brawlers v. Psych Ward Sirens | Saturday 6pm

Join the Houston Roller Derby for its next double-header as The Brawlers take on the Psych Ward Sirens, followed by The Valkyries vs. Bayou City Bosses. And don’t forget to stay head over to the after-party at Lucky’s Pub following the game! Tickets: General Admission at $15; Premium Seating at $25. Other ticket packages available. [More Info]

Love Street Music Fest at Karbach Brewing Co. | Sunday 1pm – 9pm

Come out for a day filled with the sweet sounds of live music from local and national artists, and of course, the cold refreshment of Karbach beers. It’s going to be music to your beers! Tickets: Starting at $34. [More Info]

Cochon 555 at Hughes Manor | Sunday 4pm – 7:30pm

Embrace your inner, more sophisticated inner foodie! Hughes is bring in 5 chefs, 5 pigs and 5 winemakers together for competition to find out who makes the best bites. Tickets: Starting at $125. [More Info]

John Legend at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | Sunday 7:30pm

It’s John Legend— do we really have to sell this one? Legend will be playing songs from his latest album Darkness and Light. Tickets: Starting at $36. [More Info]

Kehlani at Warehouse Live | Sunday 8pm

‘Gangsta’ singer Kehlani struts into Houston for her Sweet Sexy Savage tour. Tickets: Starting at $25. [More Info]