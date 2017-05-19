× Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 residents at apartment in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused in three sexual assaults at an apartment complex in The Woodlands.

Investigators said the assaults took place at the Trailpoints Apartments in the in the 2300 block of S. Millbend. The most recent victim was reported Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officers, a 32-year-old woman woke up to find the suspect standing near the foot of her bed with her pants partially removed. The victim screamed and chased the male out of the apartment through the sliding glass door, deputies said.

Investigators said the man could be in his mid-20s to early 30s. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a thin build with brown hair and eyes. He also has a scar above his left eyebrow.

The sheriff’s office said evidence recovered at the scene is being processed and, based on the information from this assault and the evidence gathered from the previous assaults, it is possible that the three incidents are related.

The possibly related assaults happened on Sept. 16, 2016 and October 13, 2016 at the same complex. In both incidents, deputies said the man entered the apartment through an unlocked door or window in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5876 or Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867).