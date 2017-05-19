× Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run involving motorcyclist, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has a man charged in a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist.

Investigators said David Legate was driving a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck down Westheimer Road around 12:45 on April 18 when he drove over the centerline and crashed head-on into a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, Jose Portillo, had a friend with him on another bike. The friend called authorities, and Portillo was taken to Ben Taub hospital.

The victim did not survive.

Legate was arrested May 12 after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip regarding the incident on April 28.

[The Harris County District Attorney’s Office, HPD and Bike Houston announced the arrest during a Crime Stoppers of Houston Friday morning.]