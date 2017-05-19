Marijuana, ecstasy, AK-47 rifle found in Jefferson County drug bust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three men were arrested Thursday after deputies found an assortment of drugs and weapons inside an apartment complex in Port Neches, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jerry McDaniel, 25, Eric Hernandez, 22, and Anthony Grant, 21, have been charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers with the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force arrived around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Palms Apartments in the 800 block of Ridgewood Street. Investigators said McDaniels opened the door, releasing a strong marijuana odor.

Once inside, officers found 2.5 pounds of hydro marijuana packaged for distribution, 120 grams of liquid promethazine, 40 pills of ecstasy, a loaded pistol, a loaded AK-47 assault rife with a large ammo drum magazine inside the apartment.

Officers were brought to the apartment following reports of drug activities at the apartment.