McDonald’s awards several African American students with college scholarship

HOUSTON-- 25 high school students were all smiles Friday and it had nothing to do with the upcoming summer break.

Instead they were happy to be honored as the 2017 recipients of the African American Future Achievers Scholarship by black McDonald’s Operators Association of Greater Houston.

"Wow this is really fancy, I'm treated like royalty, it’s amazing," Tiara Tillis said.

This is the 26th straight year that students are being rewarded with scholarship money to pursue their dreams of higher education.

This year's students got two thousand bucks.

"I take it personally as a goal in my life to make sure that I get as many young black Afro-American kids college scholarships or at least the opportunity for further education," Dave Moss said.

McDonald’s charities have donated more than four and half million dollars in scholarship money since they started giving.

"I was extremely excited because I didn't know I was going to get any scholarship money so this will be helpful. I'm happy to be here," Xavier Mouton said. " I didn't know there was kindle too, so that was pretty cool."

Succeeding at early age, pretty cool indeed.