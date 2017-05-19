Memorial held for children killed in Montgomery County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A special benefit service in honor of the three children killed in the Montgomery county fire was held Friday night by Bishop C. L. Bryant and The Texas Southeast Third Jurisdiction.

The Church of God in Christ and the Huntsville, Willis, Conroe area Christian community posted a Facebook message that read:

We yet mourn the tragic loss of life, and continue in prayer for the entire Johnson family. #WillisFireTragedy #WeShallRecoverAll #BenefitService #COGICcares #Texas #COGIC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The three children were killed and six people were injured after a raging fire tore through their Montgomery County home on May 12.

Eight family members -- including four children, their mother, uncle and grandparents -- lived at a home in the 19000 block of Johnson Road near Tamina Road.

All family members were home when a fire broke out on the second floor around 4 a.m.

More than 50 firefighters arrived to the scene, but flames were already out of control and the children were trapped inside.