NOAA summer forecast calls for hotter than average summer

HOUSTON -- Mother Nature is about to turn up the heat this summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's summer forecast.

NOAA's summer outlook indicates that the U.S. is in the hot zone with the exception of the Great Plains states.

NOAA also claims that Houston has a 49 percent chance for a hotter than average summer.

Of course, there's still a 33 percent chance we'll have a summer filled with normal temps, which in H-Town still means plenty of heat.

As far as rain goes, there's an equal chance that we'll get a 33 percent chance of above average rainfall but also a 33 percent chance of below average rainfall.

In case you're planning a trip to Hawaii your chances of a much warmer than normal summer are about 80 percent.

Since 2016 was the hottest year on record and we've already had a hot spring this summer promises plenty of heat.