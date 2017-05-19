× Police: Rosenberg high school student uses gun to start fight with classmates

ROSENBERG, Texas — A police warrant has been issued for an older teen accused of using a gun to start a fight with two of his classmates while in front of the George Ranch High School, the Rosenberg Police Department said.

Grayson Harris, 19, approached the students around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday as they set in a car outside the school. Police said Harris showed his classmates the butt of a gun, and then threaten to shoot them if they didn’t get out of the car and fight.

The students refused, but Harris continued to threaten them, police said. Fearing for their safety, the driver of the vehicle drove away.

The suspect has been charged with terroristic threat.

Harris is not in custody, and his bond is set at $5,000.