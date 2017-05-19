× Round Rock man charged with 3 counts of child porn, investigators say

AUSTIN, Texas — A Round Rock man was arrested Thursday after being charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Attorney General of Texas Office.

Joe Lawrence Islas, 55, could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

Following a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, CEU investigators executed a search warrant at Islas’ residence, where child pornography was recovered on a digital storage device, the office said.

Investigators seized additional digital storage devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit, according to the release.

The office said Islas declined to be interviewed, but was booked into Williamson County Jail without incident.