Store owner, 6 others arrested in Beaumont drug bust

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont business owner and several other men have been arrested after complaints the business was a hub for selling hydro marijuana and other controlled substances, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and Jefferson County SWAT officers raided the business in the 3100 block of Park Street Tuesday around 11 p.m. During the bust, deputies reportedly confiscated marijuana, Xanax and a loaded pistol.

Owner Troy Anthony Mouton was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Steven Mouton, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Vonneil M. Louis, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Gregory L. Coleman, 28, was charged with marijuana possession.

Cameran Brazil, 28, and Robert L. Collins, 29, were arrested on warrants.

Roger Mouton, 42, was arrested on DWI warrant out of Jefferson County.