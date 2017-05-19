Storm chaser proposes to girlfriend with tornado background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMPLE, Texas-- Here's a real Texas twister of a story.

A storm chaser in Temple, about 70 miles north of Austin chose the perfect backdrop to propose to his girlfriend.

A breathtaking photo shows Alex Bartholomew on one knee asking Britney Cayton to marry him, with a tornado nearby.

Bartholomew posted the photos on Facebook and they've since gone viral.

He told her they were going on a routine storm chase, but little did she know he was about to pop the big question.

Talk about love that will sweep you off your feet.