Time is ticking for Irving ‘Clock Boy’ after a federal judge throws out the lawsuit

IRVING - Time may have run out for "Clock Boy" and his lawsuit against the city of Irving and the school district.

Ahmed "Clock Boy" Mohamed was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school that his teacher mistook for a bomb in September 2015.

Ahmed`s father, Mohamed, filed a lawsuit that has now been thrown out.

He spoke to Newsfix on Facetime from Qatar.

"You know, this lawsuit is not finished, it's just starting," Mohamed said, "We will prevail because the truth is with us."

Mohamed says there's a deciding factor to why he filed the lawsuit.

"My son lost his dream, his American dream, you know. And he lost his wishes, and he wanted to be an inventor and a great person... so all because he is a Muslim, his name is Ahmed Mohamed, because of his color, that is what happened to him."

Ahmed's uncle, Abdel Elhassan, who still lives in Texas, had a few comments of his own.

"If they see the way they treated Ahmed, and still there is no justice, of course it's going to continue," said Elhassan.

On the flip side, the judge`s memorandum states: "Plaintiff does not allege any facts from which this court can reasonably infer that any IISD employee intentionally discriminated against A.M. based on his race or religion," and that the lawsuit was "absent allegations of intentional discrimination."

"It`s going to be a long fight and we still continue fighting," says Ahmed's father.

City officials say they anticipated that and are "pleased with the federal court's ruling."

School officials second that sentiment and say "the court recognized the challenging situations faced by the individuals who serve our communities in public schools."

The family still has a few days left to try to revive the suit, so the clock is still ticking.