Vince Wilfork leads campaign to name Barbeque Ribs the National Food of the U.S.A.

HOUSTON - The folks at Kingsford Charcoal and retired Texans Defensive Lineman Vince Wilfork are causing a ruckus over ribs.

"I'm on a mission to make Barbeque Ribs the official food of America," Wolfork announced in a special online video.

There's even a petition to the White House to make ribs our national food.

"Luckily, I have the kings of 'que in my corner," Wilfork said in the video.

Kingsford said since we have a national bird and a national tree, it's only natural we adopt a national food.

So, using the hashtag #StandWithRibs, petitioners are spreading the word.

But not everyone is wild about ribs.

"The steak should be the official food in the U.S.A.," Richard Henry from The Woodlands said.

"Another option I think would be the hamburger because, you know, when they think of America they just think of burgers," Aldrine Ssentongo said.

"I do not think ribs should be. I would say hamburgers, maybe," said Howard Bixon.

Well, if nothing else, maybe the Lone Star State will want ribs as the state food of Texas.

Who would argue with Wilfork over that?!