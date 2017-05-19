WATCH LIVE: HPD, Kim Ogg speak after arrests made in 2 hit-and-run cases

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Houston Police Department investigators, and Bike Houston are holding a press conference to announce the arrest of two suspects wanted in two separate fatal hit-and-run cases.

These two cases were solved thanks to an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Law enforcement cannot solve every case on their own, therefore Crime Stoppers of Houston assists by offering an anonymous way for the public to report critical information needed to solve many of these cases.

There has been an increase in the number of unsolved hit and run incidents, therefore Crime Stoppers will be asking our communities to continue using their anonymous Tip Line – 713-222-TIPS(8477).