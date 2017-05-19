What a dating prospects smell and sound can tell you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A group of psychologists from all over the world recently compiled 30 years worth of pure attraction situations.

The study claims that women can sense if a man is more dominant and more attractive based on their natural odor. While men can actually sniff out how fertile a lady is.

The study also claims that the soothing tone of male voices can paint a picture of how cooperative he can be and a lot about his physical strength.

Research revealed that the scent and sound of possible mates could lead to more right swipes on tinder.

So, until our smartphones are scratch and sniff compatible or we enable the voice-greeting feature on bumble.

Watch yourself and happy swiping everybody.