Wildlife Center under fire for fat shaming after capturing monkey, putting it on diet

THAILAND–Thailand Wildlife officials are in the hot seat after capturing a morbidly obese street monkey in an effort to change is eating habits.

According to METRO News, the monkey who was nicknamed Uncle Fat, by tourists, became overweight from hanging out in the Thailand market eating junk food.

Uncle fat weighs an alarming 60lbs, whereas most Macaques monkey’s typically weigh about 20lbs.

The Thailand Wildlife Center became aware of Uncle fat on social media and has taken over the care of the animal. Uncle fat is now reduced to a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables.

Locals and tourists have taken to social media to praise the Wildlife center, but some are accusing the center of body shaming the monkey.

they took that poor monkey out of his home, then gave him junk food now they're fat shaming ol' boy — About Sarah (@McLocal26) May 19, 2017

😂😂😂 aww let that fat ass monkey be glorious and die happy..fuck a monkey gotta be on a diet for??? https://t.co/KluTGmqzfG — Mrs. Malbec (@teachwinerepeat) May 19, 2017