Car crash on Highway 290 leaves man in critical condition

HOUSTON – A man is fighting for his life after needing to be pried from his vehicle after a car crash Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 2 a.m., a man driving a Cadillac on Highway 290 at Antoine Drive took the exit ramp and lost control of his vehicle, slamming into two trees near the side of the road.

When Houston police and HFD arrived to the scene, they found the man pinned in the car and unable to get out. Authorities worked to remove the man from the vehicle and he was sent to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition.

As of now, officials are uncertain if the man will survive. Police are investigating to see what exactly caused the accident.