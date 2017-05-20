× Shooting at SE Houston apartments leaves one man dead

HOUSTON – Several people are being questioned by police after one man was found shot to death in a Clear Lake apartment complex.

Houston police and paramedics responded to a shooting where a man was found dead at the Riviera Apartments in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

Authorities said around midnight they received reports of a shooting at the apartment complex located at 16457 El Camino Real.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

According to Detective Terrence Jackson, there were multiple people inside of the victim’s apartment when the shooting occurred, but the shooter has not been identified.

Several people have been taken into custody to be interviewed downtown.