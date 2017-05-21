× HPD investigating possible road rage shooting incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible road rage incident that led to a man being shot in the leg while he was driving in southwest Houston..

Officers said the man was shot on his passenger side while driving in a blue Honda Cecilia down Beechnut just inside Loop 610 West.

The man was transported to the hospital in an ambulance for his injury. According to police, he is expected to survive.

Investigators said this might have been a road rage incident.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting, and a vehicle has not been identified