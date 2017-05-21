× Man shot in the head while picking up son from parents’ home in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the head during a home invasion in northwest Houston while picking up his son early Sunday morning, according to Houston police.

Officers said around 2:30 a.m., the man in his 20s was picking up his 3-year-old from his parents’ house on the 7200 block of Housman when he heard someone knocking at the door.

When the man opened the door, two men in their late teens or early 20s entered the home and started attacking him, officials said.

After a struggle, one of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim and shot him in the head.

The victim’s father woke up and began fighting the suspects as well, but they got away. He was not injured.

Police said the victim’s parents could not recognize the suspects, but the 3-year-old told detectives he did. According to Detective Kyle Heaverlo, they believe the victim might have known who the suspects were.

The victim was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.