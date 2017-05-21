Some Notre Dame students give chilly reception to VP Pence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND - Saudi Arabia may be giving President Trump a royal welcome, but back in the states, Vice President Mike Pence got a very different kind of hospitality from more than a hundred graduates of the University of Notre Dame who walked out of their own ceremony once Pence took the stage.

The protest was organized by 'We Stand for Notre Dame', a student organization that works to support those marginalized by government policies. The group says they walked out because of the Vice President's opposition to gay rights, sanctuary cities, and Syrian refugees.

They explained their reasoning in a video released earlier this week.

"Coming out is the hardest thing I have ever done, especially because I was on campus when I did so. Against all odds, I have found my place here. When Pence was announced as the commencement speaker, I cried because I no longer felt safe or loved or wanted at Notre Dame."

"As the son of two undocumented immigrants, Pence has made it very clear that my family and I are not welcome in this country."

"Pence attempted to ban Syrian refugees from Indiana. His reasoning? He says that as governor, my first responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of all Hoosiers. This is xenophobic bulls---."

Notre Dame typically invites new presidents to speak at their commencement ceremonies, but Pence was the first vice president to do so.