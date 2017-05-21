Woman’s body found in home days later in foul play incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are investigating a woman’s death after her body was discovered in her home while doing a welfare check on Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Harris County deputies went to the home located on Fox Haven Lane and Fox Knoll Lane because they received a missing person report.

When deputies arrived, they forced entry into the home and found the woman’s lifeless body. She was first noticed to be missing on Wednesday, May 17.

Homicide investigators are saying that foul play was evident in this incident and will look further into the woman’s death.