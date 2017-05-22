4-year-old boy killed in crash involving school bus in Brazoria County

MANVEL, Texas– A 4-year-old boy is confirmed dead after a four-vehicle crash involving an Alvin ISD school bus.

The accident happened Monday afternoon in the 19600 block of Highway 6. A woman and the child were both killed in the crash. It was not known if they were riding in the same vehicle.

According to Alvin ISD, there were no children on board the bus.

Three others were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not known.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.