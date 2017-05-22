Arsenal, pound of pot, assorted drugs seized after Louisiana traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS — More than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple firearms and a significant amount of several different drugs were confiscated and the driver was arrested following a traffic stop in Cut Off, Louisiana, according to CW39-affiliate WGNO.

Edward Domangue, 34, was behind the wheel when officers with the Lafourche Parish Drug Task Force pulled his car over Thursday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

During the traffic stop, Webre said deputies marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators said officers later found two assault-style rifles, two handguns, a shotgun, nearly a pound of marijuana, 0.5 grams methamphetamine, 9 grams of THC wax, 208 doses of LSD, 13 doses of MDMA and 0.5 grams of cocaine inside the Domanque’s home.

Webre said Domangue has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and LSD; possession of cocaine, MDMA, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s also charged with illegal carry of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, the sheriff’s office said.

His bond is currently set at $45,500, but additional charges could be forthcoming.