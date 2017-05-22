Bill Cosby in court for jury selection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pa.-- Attorneys for iconic comedian and TV pioneer Bill Cosby have started selecting jurors for Cosby's upcoming sexual assault trial.

Cosby faces charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand, a former Temple University staffer at his home in 2004.

The 79-year-old said he gave the woman Benadryl and they had consensual sex.

Prosecutors hope to show it was part of a pattern of behavior for Cosby.

At least 60 women have come forward with similar stories claiming Cosby assaulted them between the 1960s and 2000s. The statute of limitations is up on most of the accusations.

The trial is set to begin in Pittsburgh in June.