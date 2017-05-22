× Father fights home invaders, Pasadena gets world’s largest strawberry shortcake: Houston’s hottest weekend headlines

The weekend wasn’t short on heroics— or short cake! A father survives a bullet to the head while protecting his 3-year-old son in northwest Houston. Meanwhile, Texas parents pack up the kids and head to Pasadena for a taste of the biggest strawberry shortcake in the on the planet.

Man shot in head while picking up son from parents’ home in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head during a home invasion in northwest Houston while picking up his son early Sunday morning, according to Houston police. [Read More]

Congressman Al Green presses on with call for Trump impeachment despite threats

HOUSTON – Politics can certainly be dirty, but it’s been downright ugly for Texas congressman Al Green after he called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump earlier this week. [Read More]

Woman’s body found in home days later in foul play incident

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are investigating a woman’s death after her body was discovered in her home while doing a welfare check on Saturday night. [Read More]

44th Annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival brings in large crowds, world’s largest shortcake

Families hit the road Friday morning and headed to the the fair grounds on Red Bluff Road, where more than 60,000 folks enjoyed a BBQ cook-off, carnival rides, live music, a beauty pageant and the world’s largest strawberry shortcake! [Read More]

McDonald’s awards several African-American students with college scholarship

HOUSTON — Twenty-five high school students were all smiles Friday and it had nothing to do with the upcoming summer break. [Read More]

HPD investigating possible road rage shooting incident in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible road rage incident that led to a man being shot in the leg while he was driving in southwest Houston. [Read More]