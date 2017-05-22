Heavy thunderstorms move through Houston area

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for multiple Houston-area counties including Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Jackson and Wharton counties until 1 p.m. Monday. Meteorologist report a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east, northeast toward the metro area throughout the morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Brazoria and Matagorda counties until 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Residents can the rains to move across the region, bringing in an average of 1 – 3 inches of rain in most counties and wind gusts of 35 mph, according to NWS. Observed rainfall rates of 1 inch every 15 minutes has been observed this morning in Houston.

Radar estimates 5 to 10 inches of rain has fallen just off the beaches overnight along a surface boundary. This boundary has edged further northward and will continue to serve as a focus for the higher totals, according to NWS.

Neighbourhoods and towns closest to the coast may experience periods of much heavier downpours that can lead to rainfall of 5 inches or possibly higher. It could lead to some flash flooding issues along streets, creeks and possible river flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, which is a very dangerous situation. Residents are advised to monitor local forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

High Water Locations

BELTWAY 8-SOUTH Eastbound At US-90 ALTERNATE S. MAIN 3 Frontage Road Lanes

HARDY AIRPORT CONNECTOR Westbound At JFK BLVD Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder, Left Lane, Right Lane

National Weather Service Houston-area radar as of 7:34 a.m.