HOUSTON- School's out for the summer and we have the best place to make a splash.

Houston Press named Buffalo Bayou the Best Place to Canoe in Houston.

Say sayonara to the stress of the city and cruise through H-town on a kayak or canoe.

Don’t own your own? No problem.

Bayou City Adventures has everything you need to be water ready.

For less than $50 you can drift down the bayou in a canoe or kayak.

Make memories that will last a lifetime.

Grab the family and head on down to Buffalo Bayou.