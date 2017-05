Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Thanks to the good people of Save on Energy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

We find that A used paper towel can last up to 4 weeks before decomposing and a plastic bag can last 20 years.

A diaper lives on for almost half a century and a glass bottle can last up to a million years.

It's funny, they say time can heal all wounds.

But when it comes to littering.

It's better to not than to let it rot.