Man charged after allegedly killing transgender woman, smashing taxi’s windshield

NEW YORK — A New York man has been charged after authorities said the suspect brutally attacked a 59-year-old transgender woman and then broke through the windshield of a taxi cab while running away. The victim died days later due to the injuries she sustained, according to CW39-affiliate PIX11.

Joseph Griffin, 26, is facing first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal mischief, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Griffin allegedly struck the victim, Brenda Bostick, with a metal object the night of April 25. The force of the attack caused Bostick to suffer a skull injury, resulting in her death 12 days later.

About 90 minutes after the attack, investigators said Griffin ran through traffic and into the middle of a street, where he climbed onto a taxi that had stopped in an attempt to avoid hitting the suspect. As Griffin climbed, the DA said he smashed the taxi’s windshield.

“My office is committed to ensuring that justice is served in Bostick’s memory,” the DA stated.

The DA made no mention of Griffin’s possible motive for striking Bostick.