Man dies in fire caused by candles on his birthday

NEW YORK — A New York man was killed over the weekend after the victim's home caught fire on his birthday, according to CW39-affiliate Pix 11.

Anthony Carter, 62, died after flames burned though his Staten Island home just before midnight, according to the New York Police Department. Neighbors grabbed a hose and tried to help put the fire out but to no prevail.

The victim's 9-year-old son was also inside at the time, police said. The boy was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. He is currently in stable condition, Pix 11 reports.

Fire marshals later determined the fire was sparked by unattended candles.

Carter worked as a professor at the University of New Haven. All of Carter's neighbors described him as a good man.