One of several bank robbers under arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A dangerous criminal, wanted for making violent threats in a string of bank robberies, is off the streets of Harris County and sitting in jail.

Brittney Alexander made her first appearance before a judge, Monday morning. She is charged with robbery by threats after police said she and at least one other woman passed notes to bank tellers threatening violence and demanding money.

Police arrested Alexander after someone tipped off Crime Stoppers.

Detectives put her in a lineup and bank employees positively identified her as one of the culprits.