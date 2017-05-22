Police: 19-year-old accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend outside club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A 19-year-old man has been accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend by accident outside of a club in Dallas, according to CW39-affiliate CW33.

Natalie Tavares was found with a gunshot wound next to a vehicle at the Tiger Cabaret night club, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Witnesses reported the victim's boyfriend, Aldo Saucedo, was fighting with a man outside of the club when he reached inside of his car, pulled out a handgun and fired at the man — but the shots ended up striking and killing Tavares.

Officers arrested Saucedo at the scene.

He is now facing murder and aggravated assault charges.